LITTLE SILVER: PANDEMIC BONUSES ON DECK

Little Silver Mayor Bob Neff alone in the council chamber for the governing body’s first virtual meeting in April. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Little Silver plans to thank public employees for their extra efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic with $500 bonuses.

The payments, as well as new police salaries, are up for consideration by the borough council at its virtual meeting Monday night.

A resolution would give bonuses of $500 each to 39 full-time borough employees who worked continuously since the start of the pandemic, including police.

Two permanent part-time workers would get bonuses of $375 each.

The bonuses are to “acknowledge the commitment and loyalty of these employees for their work in these unprecedented times,” the resolution reads.

Also on the agenda:

• A resolution setting police Chief Dan Shaffery’s 2021 salary at $172,862. Captain Gary LaBruno would be paid $159,295.

• A resolution setting new police salaries, with nine patrolmen to be paid between $51,633 and $117,920; three sergeants to be paid $126,897; and two lieutenants to be paid $134,031.

• An agreement with a Holmdel pharmacy that has offered to provide free COVID-19 testing to all Little Silver residents and first-responders. The date and location of the testing has not yet been set.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be carried via Zoom and via telephone. Access instructions are on the home page of the borough website.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.