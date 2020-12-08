RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 11/05/2020 it was reported damage was made by possibly an object thrown to a store front window in the area of W. Front St. The estimated cost in damages are reported to be approximately $800.00-$1,200.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: A call was received for criminal mischief to a home in the area of Bank St on 11/06/2020. The caller reported someone used permanent marker on the side of the house. Damages are reported to be approximately $30.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A 2020 GT air turquoise BMX style bicycle was reported stolen from a yard in the area of Herbert St on 11/14/2020. The bike is valued at $293.22. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Riverside Gardens Park it was reported on 11/29/2020 the bulb casings were removed from the strands of lights on the Christmas tree and were thrown around the park and broken. Also Christmas lights were removed from the street lamp posts in the areas of English Plaza, Monmouth St and between Pearl St and West St. The estimated damages are $500.00. Lt. Beau Broadley.

ARRESTS

John Marguccio, age 55 of Rumson was arrested on 11/10/2020 in the area of Mechanic St for Lewdness by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Juan Pacheco-Gomez, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/11/2020 in the area of Tilton Ave for Assault by Auto by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Marybeth Power, age 46 of Old Bridge was arrested on 11/14/2020 in the area of Mechanic St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Lamier Richardson, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/16/2020 in the area of E. Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

James Tober, age 35 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/19/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Anthony Burgos, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/20/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Justin Whitley, age 35 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/21/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court and Harassment by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Cristiano DaSilva, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/23/2020 in the area of Branch Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Christhian Castillo-Angulo, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/24/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Amy Matheny, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/25/2020 in the area of Rt. 35 for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joshua Morris, age 61 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/25/2020 in the area of Rt. 35 for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Maria Guadalupe-Montoya, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/25/2020 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Sebastian Vargas, age 28 of Linden was arrested on 11/25/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Brian Kerr, age 30 of Highlands was arrested on 11/26/2020 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Bryan Ayala-Arevalo, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/26/2020 in the area of River St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rolando Hernandez-Martinez, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/26/2020 in the area of River St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Scott Sweeny, age 53 of Asbury Park was arrested on 11/28/2020 in the area of Manor Dr for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

David Villegas, age 24 of Somerville was arrested on 11/29/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo James Courtney.

Shawn Bray, age 20 of Toms River was arrested on 11/29/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo James Courtney.

Brian Gaytan, age 20 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/29/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Madelinne Herrera-Gonzalez, age 19 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/29/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Tim Jackson, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/29/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Theft by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.