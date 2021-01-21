A Fair Haven woman was uninjured when her car smashed through the facade of the borough post office Tuesday night.

Police Chief Joe McGovern said the crash occurred at 6:19 p.m. when the 89-year-old motorist hit her accelerator instead of the brake when pulling into a parking space.

Her car ended up fully inside the post office, but stopped just inches from the counter but caused no structural damage or interior disruption other than to a door frame.

The postal facility remained closed Thursday, with a possible reopening Friday, said a post office official.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

