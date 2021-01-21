VIRUS: TWO MORE ATRIUM DEATHS REPORTED

Patrons dining in pandemic bubbles outside Red Rock Tap + Grill in Red Bank earlier this month. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two more residents of the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank have died from COVID-19 related causes, the the New Jersey Health Department reported late Wednesday.

• At the Atrium, a luxury assisted living facility on Riverside Avenue, 12 residents have now died of confirmed COVID-19 causes since November 27, the state reported in its latest update on longterm care facilities.

The facility is considered to be experiencing an “outbreak” that began in late September. The state defines an outbreak as one or more positive test results within the prior 28 days.

As previously reported by redbankgreen, the Atrium was cited by state health inspectors for “deficiencies” in its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Facility owner Springpoint Senior Living said last week that the shortcomings have been addressed.

Statewide, some 80 percent of New Jersey’s more than 18,500 confirmed COVID-19 victims have been aged 65 or older, with 7,616 residents of longterm-care facilities and 140 facility staff workers killed in the pandemic, according to the state’s dashboard.

• The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Centers have teamed up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Monmouth County.

Since earlier this month, the organizations have administered more than 600 doses at the Red Bank Family YMCA on Maple Avenue, they said in a press release.

The vaccine is free for those who fit the eligibility criteria. The registration site asks for insurance information in case the patient has to be billed. Those without insurance can still receive the vaccine.

Vaccines are offered by appointment Monday through Friday. Those who are eligible must register in advance here.

• The Monmouth County Board of  Commissioners plans to announce the creation of a vaccination site at Brookdale Community College, according to a press alert.

Further details about the program, to be hosted at the Lincroft college’s Robert J. Collins Arena, are to slated be disclosed Friday morning.

• In their daily update Thursday, Monmouth County officials reported 315 new cases and 9 more deaths, for a pandemic total of 1,093. They also announced these cumulative cases by town:

January 20 January 21
Aberdeen 1127 1140
Allenhurst 52 51
Allentown 73 75
Asbury Park 1015 1023
Atlantic Highlands 197 199
Avon-by-the-Sea 129 130
Belmar 306 311
Bradley Beach 228 229
Brielle 346 351
Colts Neck 615 618
Deal 203 206
Eatontown 1042 1049
Englishtown 140 141
Fair Haven 264 268
Farmingdale 84 85
Freehold Borough 1110 1118
Freehold Twp 2256 2279
Hazlet 1207 1216
Highlands 213 216
Holmdel 985 992
Howell 3195 3222
Interlaken 52 52
Keansburg 709 728
Keyport 427 433
Lake Como 98 100
Little Silver 315 326
Loch Arbour 14 15
Long Branch 2784 2815
Manalapan 2419 2442
Manasquan 324 330
Marlboro 2154 2163
Matawan 707 710
Middletown 3688 3722
Millstone 546 552
Monmouth Beach 181 183
Neptune City 304 308
Neptune Twp 2134 2163
Ocean 1899 1904
Oceanport 349 349
Red Bank 1217 1229
Roosevelt 34 36
Rumson 344 353
Sea Bright 89 90
Sea Girt 128 130
Shrewsbury 352 358
Shrewsbury Twp 70 71
Spring Lake 146 149
Spring Lake Hts 254 256
Tinton Falls 1061 1070
Union Beach 299 302
Upper Freehold 359 360
Wall 1665 1675
West Long Branch 745 750

