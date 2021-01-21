VIRUS: TWO MORE ATRIUM DEATHS REPORTED

Patrons dining in pandemic bubbles outside Red Rock Tap + Grill in Red Bank earlier this month. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two more residents of the Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank have died from COVID-19 related causes, the the New Jersey Health Department reported late Wednesday.

• At the Atrium, a luxury assisted living facility on Riverside Avenue, 12 residents have now died of confirmed COVID-19 causes since November 27, the state reported in its latest update on longterm care facilities.

The facility is considered to be experiencing an “outbreak” that began in late September. The state defines an outbreak as one or more positive test results within the prior 28 days.

As previously reported by redbankgreen, the Atrium was cited by state health inspectors for “deficiencies” in its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Facility owner Springpoint Senior Living said last week that the shortcomings have been addressed.

Statewide, some 80 percent of New Jersey’s more than 18,500 confirmed COVID-19 victims have been aged 65 or older, with 7,616 residents of longterm-care facilities and 140 facility staff workers killed in the pandemic, according to the state’s dashboard.

• The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Centers have teamed up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Monmouth County.

Since earlier this month, the organizations have administered more than 600 doses at the Red Bank Family YMCA on Maple Avenue, they said in a press release.

The vaccine is free for those who fit the eligibility criteria. The registration site asks for insurance information in case the patient has to be billed. Those without insurance can still receive the vaccine.

Vaccines are offered by appointment Monday through Friday. Those who are eligible must register in advance here.

• The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners plans to announce the creation of a vaccination site at Brookdale Community College, according to a press alert.

Further details about the program, to be hosted at the Lincroft college’s Robert J. Collins Arena, are to slated be disclosed Friday morning.

• In their daily update Thursday, Monmouth County officials reported 315 new cases and 9 more deaths, for a pandemic total of 1,093. They also announced these cumulative cases by town:

January 20 January 21 Aberdeen 1127 1140 Allenhurst 52 51 Allentown 73 75 Asbury Park 1015 1023 Atlantic Highlands 197 199 Avon-by-the-Sea 129 130 Belmar 306 311 Bradley Beach 228 229 Brielle 346 351 Colts Neck 615 618 Deal 203 206 Eatontown 1042 1049 Englishtown 140 141 Fair Haven 264 268 Farmingdale 84 85 Freehold Borough 1110 1118 Freehold Twp 2256 2279 Hazlet 1207 1216 Highlands 213 216 Holmdel 985 992 Howell 3195 3222 Interlaken 52 52 Keansburg 709 728 Keyport 427 433 Lake Como 98 100 Little Silver 315 326 Loch Arbour 14 15 Long Branch 2784 2815 Manalapan 2419 2442 Manasquan 324 330 Marlboro 2154 2163 Matawan 707 710 Middletown 3688 3722 Millstone 546 552 Monmouth Beach 181 183 Neptune City 304 308 Neptune Twp 2134 2163 Ocean 1899 1904 Oceanport 349 349 Red Bank 1217 1229 Roosevelt 34 36 Rumson 344 353 Sea Bright 89 90 Sea Girt 128 130 Shrewsbury 352 358 Shrewsbury Twp 70 71 Spring Lake 146 149 Spring Lake Hts 254 256 Tinton Falls 1061 1070 Union Beach 299 302 Upper Freehold 359 360 Wall 1665 1675 West Long Branch 745 750

