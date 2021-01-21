A rendering shows the window clings that will cover one side of the vestibule of the new Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. (Image by South Shore Sign Company. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With filmmaker Kevin Smith deploying some characteristically colorful language, Red Bank’s Historic Preservation Commission endorsed splashy signage at the new home of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash Wednesday night.

The business will reopen at 65 Broad Street in February, said owner Kevin Smith. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The filmmaker’s comic book and collectibles store is in the process of relocating from its longtime home at 35 Broad Street to 65 Broad, and went before the HPC seeking approval for signage and an awing.

Smith participated in the Zoom meeting, unseen because of technical issues, but certainly heard. Breezy and profane, Smith made history as the commission’s first witness to drop a casual F-bomb during testimony, Chairwoman Michaela Ferrigine acknowledged to redbankgreen afterward.

He said the store had considered relocating to Leonardo section of Middletown, where the Quick Stop featured in a his breakout film “Clerks” now serves as a fan mecca. But Stash manager Michael Zapcic persuaded him to keep the store in Red Bank, Smith said.