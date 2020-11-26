RED BANK: SECRET STASH TO RELOCATE

The business has operated at 35 Broad Street since 1997. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, filmmaker Kevin Smith‘s comic books and collectibles store in downtown Red Bank, plans to move to another not-so-secret Broad Street location, he announced Wednesday.

The Stash will take over a long-vacant storefront at the corner of Wallace and Broad Streets. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

After 23 years at 35 Broad Street, the shop will move to 65 Broad, a long-vacant single-story building on the southeast corner of Wallace Street that’s been the on-and-off home of a rug store.

Smith, whose celebrity is itself a fan magnet for the Secret Stash, announced the move on Facebook. He said the present location would close December 28, with the new shop debuting in the first week of January.