<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> New Red Bank resident Andy, who declined to give his last name, passed time playing ‘I Wish You Love‘ on saxophone in Eastside Park while his home aired out after a dishwasher mishap Thursday evening.

The post-Thanksgiving interlude will bring pleasant weather for playing in parks, with partly sunny skies Friday, ample sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and daytime peak temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Video by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Rain. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.