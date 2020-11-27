RED BANK: PLAYING-IN-THE-PARK WEATHER
New Red Bank resident Andy, who declined to give his last name, passed time playing ‘I Wish You Love‘ on saxophone in Eastside Park while his home aired out after a dishwasher mishap Thursday evening.
The post-Thanksgiving interlude will bring pleasant weather for playing in parks, with partly sunny skies Friday, ample sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and daytime peak temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Video by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday
Rain. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.