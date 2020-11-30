LITTLE SILVER: LAST-MINUTE CHANGE FOR RBR

Upending plans at the last minute, Red Bank Regional High will not reopen for in-person classes Monday, according to an announcement made shortly before dawn.

An email sent to the school community at 5:29 a.m. read, in full, “RBR will be in full remote mode on Monday, Nov. 30th.”

No further information was immediately provided on the school website.

After four weeks of all-remote instruction, the school had planned to resume a hybrid schedule, in which about half of its students would be in classrooms Monday, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in the three towns that comprise the school district. As of Sunday, Red Bank has had 673 since March, up from 407 on November 1; Little Silver, has had 138, up from 84; and Shrewsbury has seen 155, up from 97, according to the Monmouth County government.

The county also reported four new deaths from the virus Sunday, for a total 808 since the start of the pandemic. Another 92 fatalities are classified as “probable” results of the illness.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.