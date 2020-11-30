The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Little Silver Police Department for August, September and October, 2020. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

August 3- Bradley Chaney, 31, of Belford, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Willow Dr. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. P.O. Jack Massaro made the arrest.

August 11- Keith Burns, 47, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Conover Pl. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Eatontown and Allenhurst Municipal Courts totaling $1000,00. P.O. Andrew Smith made the arrest.

August 12- Michael Simonelli, 25, of Leonardo, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Breezy Point Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. S.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

August 12- A resident from Mayfair Ct. reported Fraud after receiving a phone call from an unknown subject posing as a federal agent in attempt to gain money from the resident fraudulently. P.O. Jack Massaro and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 16- Elliot Ashkenazie, 33, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sgt. Michael Lahey made the arrest.

August 18- Markeem Jackson, 36, of Brooklyn. NY, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Credit Card Theft, Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition. Sgt. Michael Lahey made the arrest.

August 18- Raim Duplessis, 23, of Newark, NJ, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Credit Card Theft and Conspiracy. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 18- Wayne Hill, 22, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Credit Card Theft and Conspiracy. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 18- Giovanni Tyrell, 24, of Teaneck, NJ, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, Credit Card Theft and Conspiracy. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 18- Briana Aviles, 22, of Newark, NJ, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams, Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 18- Zamir Knox, 21, of Union, NJ, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and Obstruction. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 18- Martin Rosendary, 24, of Union, NJ, was arrested following an investigation at the Santander Bank on Sycamore Ave. for Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Conspiracy and Obstruction. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

August 19- A resident on Silverwhite Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a sign from his front yard. P.O. Brian Miller investigated.

August 20- A resident from Paag Cir. reported Fraud after discovering fraudulent withdrawals from her personal bank accounts. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 20- Ian Rosen, 46, of Freehold, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Prospect Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

August 22- Jonathan Baca, 19, of Bloomfield, Nj, was arrested following an investigation on Winding Way for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Jack Massaro made the arrest.

August 25- Shane Brown, 43, of Rahway, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious person complaint at the Little Silver Train Station for two active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Aberdeen Township Municipal Court in the amount of $300.00. P.O. Frank Salerno made the arrest.

August 28- A resident from Laurel Dr. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) filed a fraudulent tax return using the identity of the resident. P.O. Frank Salerno and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

August 30- Zilvinas Balcaitis, 29, of Jackson, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Fox Hill Dr. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Frank Salerno made the arrest.

September 3- A resident from Manson Pl. reported Fraud after an unknown subject posed as a representative from a computer software company and remotely gained access to the resident’s computer gaining access to his bank account information and social security number. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

September 9- A resident from Rumson Pl. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) entered her unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours and removed a purse which contained money and valuables. P.O. Peter Giblin and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

September 12- David Gmoch, 46, of Monmouth Beach, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

September 13- A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole her bicycle that she rode to Sickles Park. P.O. Scott Lorenson and P.O. Frank Salerno investigated.

September 13- A male juvenile 17, a female juvenile, 16, and a male juvenile, 16, all from Irvington, NJ, were arrested following an investigation from the Little Silver Townhomes for Burglary after several unlocked vehicles had been unlawfully entered during the early morning hours. P.O. Stephen Scherer and P.O. Brian Miller made the arrests. Oceanport Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

September 14- A resident from Rivers Edge Dr. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole his bicycle that was left at the Little Silver Train Station. P.O. Peter Giblin investigated.

September 14- A resident from Silvermist Ct. reported Theft after discovering that some antique household items had been stolen from inside her home. P.O. Peter Giblin and Lt. Paul Halpin investigated.

September 20- A resident from Byram Ln. reported Fraud after discovering some fraudulent activity on his eBay account. P.O. Peter Giblin and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

September 28- Scott Kruse, 37, of Middletown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Monmouth County Superior Court. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

October 8- Michael Godard, 33, of Ocean, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

October 11- Brendan Madden, 22, of Colts Neck, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. Lt. Paul Halpin made the arrest.

October 11- Jonathan Haspilaire, 32, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Sycamore Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. Lt. Paul Halpin made the arrest.

October 14- Pedro Rodriguez, 37, of North Bergen, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

October 17- A resident from Winding Way reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from her property. P.O. Ryan McCue and P.O. Jack Massaro investigated.

October 18- A resident from Winding Way reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from her property. P.O. Ryan McCue investigated.

October 19- A resident from Rumson Pl. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from his property. P.O. Frank Salerno investigated.

October 20- Justin Fuget, 18, of Rumson, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious person investigation at the Little Silver Train Station for Possession of CDS, Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Consumption of Alcohol Underage. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

October 23- A resident from Vista Dr. reported Identity Theft/Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the resident’s social security number. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

October 24- A resident from North Mitchell Pl. reported Burglary/Theft after returning home from a trip and discovering that an unknown subject(s) broke into her home and removed several items of value. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

October 24- A resident from Markham Pl. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from his property. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

October 25- A male juvenile, 17, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious vehicle investigation on Eastview Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

October 25- A female juvenile, 17, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a suspicious vehicle investigation on Eastview Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

October 30- A resident from Prospect Ave. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) removed political signage from his property. P.O. Keith Ludwig investigated.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.