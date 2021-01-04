Ho-hum: the first Monday of 2021 brings a week of unremarkable weather to the Greater Red Bank Green. Would anyone object?

According to the National Weather Service, our area can expect daytime peak temperatures around 40 degrees daily through Sunday, and not much precipitation. (NWS visual. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Patchy drizzle before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.