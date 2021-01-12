RED BANK: VIRUS CLAIMS SIX MORE AT ATRIUM

The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, the buildings at center and right, as seen from the Navesink River in 2017. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

hot topic red bank nj

By JOHN T. WARD

Six more residents of an assisted-living facility in Red Bank have died of COVID-19 in recent days, data released by the New Jersey Health Department Monday indicate.

After rising sharply in the first half of December, Red Bank’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has shown signs of easing. (Monmouth County Freeholder data. Click to enlarge.)

According to the state health department’s weekly update on COVID-19 in longterm care facilities, the Atrium at Navesink Harbor has reported 10 deaths in a current “outbreak,” which the state defines as one or more infections.

A week earlier, the number of deaths at the Riverside Avenue facility stood at four; on December 18, it was one.

The outbreak began September 29, according to Julia Zauner, a spokesperson for facility owner Springpoint Senior Living.

The Atrium offers its senior citizen clients both assisted-living apartments as well as 43 beds for those requiring longterm care, according to another state web page.

The state’s report showed 24 Atrium residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the current outbreak, up from 20 a week earlier; and 28 staff members have tested positive, up from 24.

Working with a chain pharmacy, the Atrium plans to begin administering a COVID-19 vaccine to workers and healthcare facility patients who are not sick or recovering on Friday, Zauner said.

• At Red Bank’s other longterm care facility, the Hackensack Meridian Health center on Chapin Avenue, 6 residents and 10 staff members had confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, compared to 4 and 10, respectively, a week ago. The 180-bed facility has had no recent deaths, the report indicated.

• As of Monday, there were 464 COVID-19 patients in Monmouth County hospitals, down 22 from a week earlier, the county government reported. Of those, 73 were in intensive care (down 9), and 57 were on ventilators (down 6), the county freeholders reported Monday.

• The state’s website reported 999 COVID-19 confirmed deaths in Monmouth County since the start of the pandemic, with no change in three days. The county government, however, reported seven additional fatalities Monday, without providing a total.

• In their daily update Monday, Monmouth officials reported 1,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Red Bank since March, up 8 from Sunday and up 108 since December 31.

Here are the county’s cumulative case totals by town since the start of the pandemic in March:

January 10 January 11
Aberdeen 1001 1010
Allenhurst 48 49
Allentown 68 68
Asbury Park 912 916
Atlantic Highlands 161 163
Avon-by-the-Sea 110 112
Belmar 263 266
Bradley Beach 212 214
Brielle 300 304
Colts Neck 542 553
Deal 188 189
Eatontown 953 965
Englishtown 133 134
Fair Haven 234 237
Farmingdale 74 76
Freehold Borough 1054 1069
Freehold Twp 2051 2080
Hazlet 1082 1097
Highlands 189 193
Holmdel 863 875
Howell 2876 2905
Interlaken 49 50
Keansburg 628 637
Keyport 376 382
Lake Como 89 91
Little Silver 268 273
Loch Arbour 13 13
Long Branch 2481 2523
Manalapan 2149 2170
Manasquan 267 273
Marlboro 1905 1922
Matawan 651 656
Middletown 3283 3329
Millstone 481 490
Monmouth Beach 158 161
Neptune City 264 269
Neptune Twp 1892 1921
Ocean 1716 1730
Oceanport 303 308
Red Bank 1123 1132
Roosevelt 31 32
Rumson 312 316
Sea Bright 84 85
Sea Girt 115 116
Shrewsbury 313 320
Shrewsbury Twp 65 65
Spring Lake 129 135
Spring Lake Hts 232 233
Tinton Falls 948 959
Union Beach 269 271
Upper Freehold 334 336
Wall 1495 1515
West Long Branch 684 691

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.

Posted on January 12, 2021 at 11:45 am, filed under COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, FAIR HAVEN, Family matters, Featured, Health, LITTLE SILVER, Medicine, Monmouth County government and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.