RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES



Theft: The victim reported several items were stolen from an unlocked garage in the area of Pinckney Rd on 12/14/2020. The items taken are described as a Black & Decker 60 volt string trimmer valued at $170.00, a Black & Decker 40 volt hedge clipper valued at $155.00, a Scott’s outdoor long hedge clipper valued at $120.00, a Taylor tool branch cutter valued at $58.00 and a Corona super lopper valued at $51.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Tykee Mitchell, age 27 of Neptune was arrested on 12/03/2020 in the area of Locust Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Tony Izquierdo, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/04/2020 in the area of Bassett Pl for DWI and Unlawful Purpose of a Handgun by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

John Cook, age 21 of Rumson was arrested on 12/05/2020 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Robert Little, age 26 of Highlands was arrested on 12/13/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kevin Ferri, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/14/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of CDS, Marijuana and Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Taron Jones, age 38 of Highlands was arrested on 12/15/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Donte Smith, age 27 of Keyport was arrested on 12/16/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Shoplifting and Criminal Mischief , Aggravated Assault, False public alarm and Resisting Arrest by Force by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Hyo Jeon, age 40 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/17/2020 in the area of Broad St for Possession of CDS and Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Enrique Ramirez, age 28 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/18/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

James Reichard, age 23 of Leonardo was arrested on 12/26/2020 in the area of Gold St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Rashon Martin, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/28/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Gonzalo Huerta-Hernandez, age 19 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/30/2020 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Robert Mackravitz, age 39 of Union was arrested on 12/31/2020 in the area of Drummond Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

David Colbert, age 23 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/31/2020 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.