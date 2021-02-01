The north end of Maple Avenue in Red Bank was untouched by plows and tire tracks, but the intersection at West Front Street was clear Sunday evening, early in a northeaster expected to last up to 48 hours.

By dawn Monday, more than four inches had accumulated in Red Bank. A heavy, wet snowfall was expected throughout the day, bringing at least several more inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Of equal concern are wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, which could bring down tree limbs and power lines, the NWS warned. Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday, and New Jersey Transit suspended rail and bus activity throughout the day Monday.

See the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below.

A pedestrian heads north along Broad Street near Irving Place in Red around 5 p.m. Sunday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain and snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night

Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 4am. Low around 31. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers between 11pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

