Two pedestrians navigated the slippery, unplowed snow on Monmouth Street near the Red Bank train station early Tuesday following a storm that dropped about eight inches Sunday and Monday.

At around 6 a.m., borough streets were a slushy mess as light rain alternated with more snow. Roads maintained by Monmouth County were clear at that hour.

The North Jersey Coast line, as seen from Drs. Parker Boulevard, was quiet. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

With another inch or two of snow possible, and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour expected, a National Weather Service winter storm warning remained in effect Tuesday.

Public schools in Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, including Red Bank Regional High, were on all-remote schedules Tuesday. Red Bank Catholic called off classes for a snow day.

After a one-day shutdown Monday, New Jersey Transit said it would resume regular schedules of trains and buses Tuesday “with delayed starts as weather conditions permit.”

Local trash collection remains suspended in Red Bank, and Fair Haven has rescheduled its trash and bulk-waste pickups.

Here’s the extended NWS forecast:

Tuesday

Snow. High near 34. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.