RED BANK: BASIE TOUR & MORE ON AN APP

An app-in-development reported on by redbankgreen last September is now available, offering users its first history tour of Red Bank.

The tour spotlights significant places in the early life of William ‘Count’ Basie, the world-renowned bandleader who grew up in a Mechanic Street house on the site of the one shown above.

The app was conceived by retired history teacher Marjorie Cavalier and created by three seniors at the Monmouth County High Tech High School on the Brookdale Community College campus in Lincroft: Mia Ladolcetta, Jonah Sussman and Nina Tripathi. It’s available for both iPhone and Android devices.

The T. Thomas Fortune Center, home to a ‘Love Letter to Count Basie’ exhibit, had a hand in creating the tour, and Red Bank Regional High senior Alexandra Lewis provided the narration.

