RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for January, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES



Criminal Mischief: A local store reported a large paver brick was thrown through the front window causing the window to shatter and break sometime during the evening on 01/07/21 in the area of E. Front St. Ptl. Grace Magguilli.

Theft: An orange gas powered weed whacker valued at $350.00 was reported stolen from a shed in the area of Tilton Ave on 01/13/21. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 01/27/21 the victim reported a hard red case containing a Milwaukee impact drill, hammer drill and several drill bits worth approximately $500 was stolen out of an open trunk of a parked vehicle in the area of Wallace St. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Felix Ramiro-Peralta, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/21 in the area of Oakland St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/03/21 in the area of River St for Resisting Arrest, Possession of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kevin Castillo-Lima, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/03/21 in the area of River St for Obstructing the Administration of Law, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Alcohol, and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Wilfred Dunn, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/04/21 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Adam Tirado, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/05/21 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Rolando Lopez-Hernandez, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/05/21 in the area of Oakland St for Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Alan Rudnicki, age 31 of Manalapan was arrested on 01/08/21 in the area of Water St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Andrew Eastwood, age 32 of Highlands was arrested on 01/08/21 in the area of E. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Luis Gomez, age 48 of Dover was arrested on 01/08/21 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Mischief by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Richard Yencarelli, age 53 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/09/21 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Artis Edwards, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/21 in the area of W. Sunset Ave for Shoplifting by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Shannon McDermott, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/21/21 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Magguilli.

Nicolas Torni, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/21/21 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rogerio Soares, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/25/21 in the area of Chapin Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Juan Heraz-Betancourt, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/21 in the area of Bank St for DWI by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Terrence Coleman, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/21 in the area of Leonard St for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Hector Rodriguez-Rodriguez, age 49 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/30/21 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.