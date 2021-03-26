FAIR HAVEN: COMPAÑEROS GETS $5,000

The owners of Fair Haven’s Dunkin’ coffee shop presented $5,000 Monday to Compañeros de Comida, a student-run volunteer organization that has provided more than 144,000 meals to children and families in need since April, 2020.

Accepting the contribution was Charlotte Stant, a senior at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High who founded Compañeros de Comida, which she serves as president. Also in attendance were fellow student volunteers, Fair Haven Mayor Ben Lucarelli and Councilman Chris Rodriguez.

Shop owners Domingos, Dominic and Jeff Sequeira made the donation on behalf of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization funded by Dunkin’ franchisees to help battle childhood hunger and illness.