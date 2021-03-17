RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER EXPEDITING VAX

About 500 Red Bank residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations over the past month under a program coordinated by the borough’s Senior Center, an official said Wednesday.

The program enables the center to expedite appointments for shots administered by the Visiting Nurse Association, according to center director Jacqueline Reynolds.

While other programs set the minimum age for vaccine eligibility at 65, all Red Bank residents aged 60 and older are eligible, because the Senior Center’s mission is to offer its services to residents in that cohort.

Also eligible are 60-and-olders who reside in Fair Haven and Little Silver, both of which have intralocal agreements with Red Bank. Residents of Middletown, even those with Red Bank mailing addresses, are not eligible.

Here’s how it works:

• Seniors must first make an appointment to register. Call (732) 747-5204 and leave your name, phone number and the best time for a callback between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Registration is in-person, and takes place at the temporary Senior Center at Trinity Episcopal Church. Access is via the White Street entrance, shown above, where new arrivals are temperature-checked and masks are required. Bring photo ID and, if available, health insurance information.

• The center forwards the information to the VNA at the end of the week: registrants can then expect to be notified over the weekend of their scheduled vaccination appointments.

• The vaccinations are administered by the VNAat the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County facility at 166 Maple Avenue. Walk-ins without appointments are not accepted, and Y staff cannot schedule appointments or answer vaccine questions.

