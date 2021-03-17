26 West on the Navesink, above, and the nameless restaurant planned for 3-5 Broad Street, below, hope to install garage-style openings. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two downtown Red Bank restaurants will seek permission to install garage-style front doors when the Historic Preservation Commission meets Wednesday night.

Also on the unusually busy agenda for the advisory body: a dentist needs a tooth pulled.

Red Bank Smiles plans to replace its distinctive sign. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

On the agenda:

• Greg Milano’s restaurant, 26 West on the Navesink, is looking to replace the western portion of its facade with a roll-up style garage door of the kind seen elsewhere in town, including Jamian’s Food and Drink on Monmouth Street.

• The nameless, yet-to-open restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street also seeks an OK for garage-style door.

Co-owner Jack Manousos tells redbankgreen he still hasn’t settled on a name for the business, and doesn’t have an opening date. But he plans to go ahead with approvals for rooftop dining obtained in 2019.

The building was formerly home to the Belmonte restaurant and bar.

• The “worn-out” tooth-shaped sign at Red Bank Smiles, Benjamin Klayman’s dental practice at 80 River Road, needs replacing, according to an application.

Yes, the new one will also be in the shape of a tooth.

• Alpha Fit, the gym that’s given a makeover to the former Atlantic Glass shop at Maple Avenue and White Street, is seeking approval for “two sets of non-illuminated letters and vinyl graphics,” according to its application.

• Eye Care Vision Center at 35 Monmouth Street, like the other eight stores in the small chain, has changed its name to Clarkson Eyecare, and has a request for new signage.

• Trinity Episcopal Church, at 65 West Front Street, is due for some repair work on its stucco exterior. It needs HPC approval for a paint job, in which the existing color won’t change.

Here’s the full agenda.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Access and participation information is here.

