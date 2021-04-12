Flowering trees in front of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank last week provided a spring welcome to passersby.

With Tuesday as an exception, the week-ahead’s weather is expected to include gray skies and recurring rain, according to National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.