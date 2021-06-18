Artist Mike Quon livened up this bench outside his home on River Road in Fair Haven recently to commemorate LBGTQ Pride Month.

There’s some good bench-sitting weather coming up this weekend on the Greater Red Bank Green, as the solstice marks the official start of summer at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the forecast:

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)