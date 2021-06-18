FAIR HAVEN: SET A SPELL AS SUMMER BEGINS
Artist Mike Quon livened up this bench outside his home on River Road in Fair Haven recently to commemorate LBGTQ Pride Month.
There’s some good bench-sitting weather coming up this weekend on the Greater Red Bank Green, as the solstice marks the official start of summer at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s the forecast:
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)