RED BANK: SCHOOLS GRADUATE 147



Sunshine and cool breezes set the stage as 147 eighth-graders from Red Bank Charter School and Red Bank Middle School gathered for outdoor commencement ceremonies Wednesday evening.



Marking the end of a year-plus of adaptations to a pandemic, the charter school graduated 22 students at a ceremony alongside the Navesink River in Riverside Gardens Park.

Avery Pasko (above) and Anna Hertler, friends since their first day in kindergarten, were valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Meantime, 125 middle school students, wearing vivid red gowns, gathered with their families and teachers for their commencement at Count Basie Fields.

Lily Costa was class valedictorian, and Samantha Martinez was salutatorian.

(redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge)