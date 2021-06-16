RED BANK: INDIANS WIN 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP

The Red Bank Indians won the Two River Little League Juniors Division (13- and 14-year-olds) Championship by defeating the Fair Haven Cubs 4-2 in a nail-biter of a game Saturday.

The Indians finished with a 9-2-2 record and are proud to represent Red Bank after a year of tough battles against their talented opponents as well as COVID-19 protocols.

Also claiming division titles were:

Rookies (3rd grade): Shrewsbury Red Wings

Minors (4th grade): Little Silver Scrappers

Majors (5th and 6th grade): Shrewsbury Orioles

(Photo courtesy of Two River Little League. Click to enlarge)