RED BANK: TEACHERS & PROS HONORED

[Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage]

The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State as part of the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.

The program honors educators based on the following criteria. Candidates must:

be exceptionally skilled and dedicated licensed classroom teachers where teaching is the primary responsibility OR an educational services professional (ESP)

have the latest summative rating of at least effective

be an expert in the field who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn

actively collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create a strong culture of respect and success

demonstrate leadership and innovation in educational activities

have the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues

We are honored to highlight one teacher from Red Bank Primary School and one from Red Bank Middle School, as well as one Educational Services Professional for the District.

Kelly Saccone was the 2020 Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient for Red Bank Primary School. Kelly is a Kindergarten Teacher and we all know the patience and persistence this position requires. Kelly goes above and beyond to help her students succeed not only academically, but also by tending to the social and emotional needs of her students. Kelly’s classroom community reflects students helping each other and celebrating each other’s successes. She is an expert teacher, who also wins the award for the cleanest and most organized classroom!

Alyssa Geary is the 2020 Governor’s Educator of the Year for the Red Bank Middle School. Alyssa is a Grade 8 special education teacher specializing in English language arts. Being a classroom teacher has such special meaning to Alyssa but her efforts to support our students go beyond the classroom. She has served in various roles in our school community including Co-advisor to student council, Grade Level Leader, PLC and Dream Team Representative, and most recently, vice president of the RBBEA. Alyssa is committed to educating the whole child as evidenced by her dedication and bravery when it comes to tackling difficult situations. In the face of adversity, Alyssa effectively seeks out alternative programs and curricula that ensure student achievement at every step of the way – all while working seamlessly with her colleagues and administrators.

The 2020 Educational Services Professional for the Red Bank Borough Public School District is Instructional Coach, Dr. Lucia Lakata. Lucy is the District’s ESL Coach and is an exceptionally skilled and highly credentialed professional. She always makes herself available to support teachers and students in a multitude of ways. In addition, the Leadership Team looks to Lucy for guidance, support, and expertise on a variety of professional development topics, scheduling options, and curricular decisions. Most importantly, Lucy serves as a bilingual role model with a superior ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

In addition to these honors, we also received some more exciting news from the NJDOE – three of our staff members were recognized as 2020 Exemplary Elementary Educators. This year’s recipients include Preschool Master Teacher/Coach Danielle Yamello, Primary School Nurse, Cathy Reardon, and Grade 5 Middle School Teacher John Adranovitz.

Every other year, the New Jersey Department of Education recognizes outstanding educators throughout the state with the Exemplary Elementary Educator Award. Through a rigorous selection process, the New Jersey Exemplary Elementary Educator program identifies educators who are valued by their school and community and have exhibited strong knowledge and skills, an inspiring presence, and a clear vision for quality teaching and learning. For 2020, only 93 teachers from New Jersey earned this distinction. We are fortunate to be the home of 8 Exemplary Educator Award winners here in Red Bank since 2016!

Danielle Yamello started in Red Bank in 2005 as a Preschool Teacher and began her current role as Preschool Master Teacher/Coach in 2008. Danielle is an expert in the Tools of the Mind (TOM) curriculum. In fact, she is a certified trainer in Tools of the Mind making us the only district in the state that has its own TOM trainer available for teaching staff every day. Danielle is also certified as an ESL instructor. Additionally, Danielle is a master at professional learning, known throughout the state for her professional development and training skills. Other districts seek her out for guidance and support. Danielle’s heart, professionalism, dedication, empathy, compassion, and knowledge serve as wonderful assets to our students, families, and staff. She makes everyone around her better at what they do.

Primary School Nurse Cathy Reardon defines the all-in mentality! She is not only an outstanding nurse; she is a dedicated team player and a reflective professional. She brings years of experience as a Pediatric Hospital Nurse to her work at the Primary School, where she continues to demonstrate her superior health-care knowledge and her devotion and love for the children and families of Red Bank. On any given day, you can see her dealing with sensitive issues from the home, providing special care services for medically fragile students, advocating for much needed specialist appointments, and handling the fallout from the mental, emotional, and social challenges our students and families encounter.

Cathy collaborates with community partners such as Horizons, United Way, Sickles Market, Riverview Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association to support our many disadvantaged students with clothing, medical and nutritional assistance. Cathy played an integral role coordinating with our Leadership team, the County Health Department and the VNA to design our COVID-19 re-entry and response plans. Cathy’s patient demeanor and warm smile make her office a safe haven for all.

John Adranovitz is the recipient of the Exemplary Educator of the Year Award for the Red Bank Middle School. John has worked for the Red Bank Middle School for 13 years and is currently a Grade 5 English Language Arts Teacher. John’s hallmark is his engaging student read-alouds when he makes characters come alive.

“Mr. A” as he is affectionately known has been the boys head soccer coach for many years at Red Bank Middle School with his student-athletes earning the Jersey Shore Athletic League championship the past four. He is a leader, organizer and collaborator of school-wide activities, athletics, and events that promote student achievement and professional growth.

In Red Bank, we strive to be the best in America so that we can assure we are the best for Red Bank. These educators exemplify that mindset by continuing to inspire our students to Dream BIG and then helping them get there. We are proud of our staff for so many reasons and will continue our journey as a Lighthouse District to light the way for our students and our colleagues throughout the State. For more information about our district click here.