RED BANK: POLICE CAMERAS COMING SOON

Body cameras could be fully deployed by September, says Chief Darren McConnell. (2016 photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

As they will across New Jersey, police-worn body cams will soon be the norm in Red Bank, officials said.

But state funding for the devices and related data storage will only cover about a third of the cost, said police chief and acting borough administrator Darren McConnell.

Chief Darren McConnell in 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The program, mandated by state law and partially paid for by state funding, effectively ends a holdout by McConnell, who had previously balked at the cost of the devices and the perceived need in his department.

Though the RBPD won a grant from Monmouth County toward the purchase body-worn cameras in 2015, McConnell declined the funds over concerns about data storage costs. He noted at the time that rapidly improving technology was driving prices down.

He also saw the need for the cameras in Red Bank as less urgent than in other places because of relatively small number of internal affairs cases resulting from the nearly 30,000 yearly calls for service and traffic stops, he said at the time.