RED BANK: PILGRIM HOLDS BIBLE CAMP

Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank recently held its Vacation Bible School & Bible Fitness Boot Camp for children/youth in grades K thru 12.

The three-day event featured group discussions, presentations, music sessions, games, snack bags and other activities. This year’s theme was: “I Got This With Jesus” (Phillippians 4:13).

The VBS experience is part of Pilgrim’s summer programs sponsored by the Youth Ministry Team and directed by Teena Lomack.

On Sunday, July 24, the Youth Ministry will celebrate Youth Day (every fourth Sunday) at i’s 10am service (in-person and livestream).

For more information about the PBC Youth Team, please contact Tranell Autry at 732-747-2343.