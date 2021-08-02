With temperatures in the mid-70s, the pier in Red Bank’s Marine Park drew a small crowd for fishing and clamming Saturday afternoon.

The first workday of August, 2021 gets underway Monday with more cool weather and lots of sunshine Monday morning before temperatures rise to a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86.