Beanbags were flying at Red Bank’s “Broadwalk” plaza on Broad Street as some 128 players competed in the town’s first-ever cornhole tournament Sunday afternoon.

With $8,300 raised and a match provided by Northwestern Mutual, the event raised $16,600 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, an organization that funds research into childhood cancers, said Sagar Shah, president of the Red Bank Business Alliance, the event’s organizer. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)