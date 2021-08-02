RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Broad St on 07/12/2021 a report of theft was taken.

Victim stated an undisclosed amount of US currency was taken from a vehicle. Ptl Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/08/2021 in the area of Broad St a report was taken for Criminal Mischief. Owner stated a window of a building was broken causing $3000.00 of damage. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bridge Ave a report of Criminal Mischief was taken on 07/08/2021. Victim stated a building was broken in to. An unknown subject(s) went through the basement, knocking over various items, and dumping buckets of water on the floor. The actions caused an unspecified dollar amount of damage. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/14/2021 a report of Criminal Mischief was taken in the area of the White St Parking Lot. The victim reported two tires on a vehicle had been slashed. The tires were valued at $250.00 each. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: A report of criminal mischief was taken on 07/25/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. An owner of a business reported that an unknown subject broke a window of a business. The damage to the window was valued at $1,000.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 07/26/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. Victim stated an unknown brand black purse valued at $300.00 was taken from an unlocked vehicle. The purse was said to contain $2000.00 in US currency, a wallet valued at $30.00, several credit cards, a check book, a social security card, and a NJ driver’s license. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: On 07/26/2021 a report of theft was taken from two victims inside of a business on W. Front St. The first victim reported $1600.00 was stolen from a backpack. The second victim stated $65.00 was stolen from a backpack. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A report of shoplifting was taken on 07/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St. A business owner reported multiple items valued at $558.00

was stolen from a business. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

ARRESTS

Miguel Rivas-Beltran, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Miguel Rivas-Beltran, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/04/2021 in the area of Molly Pitcher Village for Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Contact, and Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Nikki Marangello, age 27 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 07/06/2021 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Duva, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/06/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

David Castillo-Reyes, age 37 of Freehold was arrested on 07/09/2021 in the area Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Nicholas Nemeth, age 21 of Rahway was arrested on 07/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Alireza Faryar, age 67 of Fair Haven was arrested on 07/11/2021 in the area of McLaren St for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

William Rongo, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/15/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Moses Gaskin, age 52 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/16/2021 in the area Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Anthony Ross, age 36 of Keansburg was arrested on 07/16/2021 in the area of Pine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Delucia, age 37 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/16/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Thomas Armstrong, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/19/2021 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Kevin Castillo-Lima, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/22/2021 in the area of West St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Justin Bridges, age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/23/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ravi Sinha, age 34 of Colts Neck was arrested on 07/24/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Alvin Jones, age 45 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/26/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

David Searight, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/29/2021 in the area of Locust Ave for Criminal Trespass, Shoplifting, and Theft by SLEO II Preston Mellaci.

John Marguccio, age 56 of Rumson was arrested on 07/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Christopher Kelly, age 57 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 07/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by SLEO II Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Bradley Ehlin, age 32 of Southlake TX was arrested on 07/31/2021 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Matthew Rivera, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/31/2021 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ellis Washington, age 51 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/31/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Assault by Auto and DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

