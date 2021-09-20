RED BANK: TOWN HALL OPEN BY APPOINTMENT

After 17 months off-limits to visitors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, offices in Red Bank’s borough hall have reopened on an appointment-only basis Monday, the town announced Monday.

From the announcement:

Residents and business owners are encouraged to continue to conduct business on-line through the Borough website or via phone or email when possible. Appointments for in person visits will be required to limit the number of people in an office at the same time. Masks will be required to enter the building. The drop box located inside the Police Department dispatch area will remain in place and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those who wish to drop off payments or paperwork.

Though boards and commissions have begun meeting in person, Wednesday’s semimonthly council meeting will be via Zoom like all since April, 2020. Here’s the agenda, and here’s the access info.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)