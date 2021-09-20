SHREWSBURY: HISTORICAL PLAQUE INSTALLED

Forty-three years after the Shrewsbury Historic District attained placement on the National Register of Historic Places, community members marked the installation of a commemorative plaque outside Borough Hall on September 10.

The district, in the vicinity of Broad Street and Sycamore Avenue, won the national designation in July, 1978, two years after the New Jersey equivalent was awarded.

Marking the occasion, the Shrewsbury Historical Society was joined by borough officials, religious leaders, members of Boy Scouts Troop 50 and local history lovers in Colonial-era costumes. (Photo by Shrewsbury Historical Society. Click to enlarge.)