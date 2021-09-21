RED BANK: WARMING CENTER SET FOR WINTER

Men’s Fellowship members of two Red Bank churches – Pilgrim Baptist and Tower Hill Presbyterian – teamed up to prepare the Red Bank Warming Center for the coming winter Saturday.

The event brought together the two houses of worship to make repairs and beautify the Shrewsbury Avenue center, which provides temporary shelter to homeless men when severe weather conditions exist, said Pilgrim’s Pastor Terrence Porter.

The men also spent time together during a BBQ lunch sharing life and faith experiences that helped to foster greater understanding.

For more information about the Red Bank Warming Center, or to make a financial donation to help support it, visit the Pilgrim Baptist website or call 732-747-2343.

(Photos courtesy of Pilgrim Baptist. Click to enlarge.)