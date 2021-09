A vivid new mural began taking shape Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County unit in Red Bank, courtesy of artist Stacey Pritchard.

With funding provided by the Monmouth Arts Signs of Hope program, Pritchard said the finished mural will include “words of inspiration” (at right) provided by children who attend the club, at Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue.

(Photos by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)