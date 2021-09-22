Maple Cove in Red Bank provided a summer-ending birder’s bounty Tuesday. Who can identify these feathered friends of our beautiful Navesink River?

Autumn flutters in at 3:21 Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, according to the Farmers Almanac. The new season will arrive under cloudy skies, and maybe some rain, with temperatures rising to the high 70s, says the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.