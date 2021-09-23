RED BANK: CAR STRIKES HOME

No injuries were reported after a car struck a home on Branch Avenue in Red Bank shortly before 4 a.m Thursday.

The vehicle appeared to have been traveling east on East Bergen Place when it continued across Branch and ran up the driveway of the home at 142 Branch before hitting the house. It narrowly missed the home’s gas supply line and caused some damage to the foundation, said fire Chief Bobby Holiday.

The home of borough Councilwoman Kathy Horgan, next door, was not affected. Further details were not immediately available. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)