RED BANK: REPAIR WORK CONTINUES

Motorists traveling into Red Bank via southbound Route 35 may encounter delays Thursday as a utility crew continues post-accident work at Pearl, Water and Wall streets.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole at the intersection, shearing it at the base and leaving it suspended by power lines.

Shortly before dawn Thursday, as seen above right, a replacement pole had been installed, but the wires had yet to be transferred. Southbound traffic at that hour was being allowed through the intersection, but only to continue left onto Water Street.

Police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen the work was expected to be completed without resuming detours implemented immediately after the accident.

JCP&L’s outage map showed no service disruption early Thursday.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)