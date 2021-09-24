Likely to be the biggest bash Red Bank has seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guinness Oyster Festival is set to return for a skipped-year 11th edition Sunday .

Here’s some helpful information for those planning to attend, including a lookahead at the forecast.

Scenes from the 2019 festival. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• The festival features numerous food trucks and stands. Guinness, beer and wine are available, along with oysters of course, and boatloads of menu offerings, including those of some Red Bank restaurants.

• Live music from two stages.

• The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. in the White Street municipal parking lot. Entry gates are on White Street and on Monmouth Street opposite Drummond Place. Admission is $5 for anyone over age 10. Pets are not allowed by borough ordinance.

• White Street is closed to vehicular traffic. As it is every Sunday, parking is free throughout the downtown.

• The event’s rain date of October 3 apparently won’t be needed, with Sunday’s weather forecast as sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The event is a fundraiser for Red Bank RiverCenter, manager of the downtown special improvement district, and produced by Rue Events.

