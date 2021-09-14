Scenes from the recent installation of enhanced wifi at the library. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release from the Red Bank Public Library

The Red Bank Public Library has been selected as one of 27 libraries and was recently awarded $10,000 of grant funding by The NJ State Library to

support the CARES ACT Mini-Grant for Public Libraries.

The grant award supplemented the cost of an improved WiFi system that is now strong enough to provide service to anyone on the library grounds, inside or outside the building.

The WiFi will remain available at all times, even outside of the building’s regular operating hours.

Installation of the newly enhanced WiFi system began at the end of August and was fully functional on August 27th. The upgrade also included increases to the Library’s current bandwidth, to ensure the best Internet connection for the public.

The Red Bank Public Library’s mission is to be a cornerstone of the community,

enhancing the greater Red Bank area’s social, cultural, and intellectual life. This

“Wireless Wonders” will allow us to adapt to the changing needs of our community by enabling us to provide free WiFi to anyone on the library grounds at any time, even if our physical building must be closed to the public.

The Red Bank Public Library is pleased to have received this grant award. We are

honored to be chosen for this amazing opportunity to provide this much-needed service for our community.