SHREWSBURY: MAN CHARGED AS EMBEZZLER

A Shrewsbury man formerly employed by D’Angelico Guitars of America has been charged with embezzling more than $750,000 from the company and burning through much of it gambling online, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement by Prosecutor Lori Linskey, Mark S. Bloom was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking from the company, based on Route 537 in Colts Neck.

In early 2020, Bloom was working as an accountant at D’Angelico when he created a personal PayPal account and began surreptitiously transferring funds into it from both the company’s American Express and PayPal accounts, the announcement said.

Bloom then spent “much of” the more than $750,000 he embezzled on online gambling, according to the announcement.

Bloom is represented by Red Bank attorney Randolph Wolf, who did not immediately respond to a redbankgreen request for comment.

Property records on file with the Monmouth County Clerk indicate that Bloom owns a Princeton Court unit in the K. Hovnanian condos off Shrewsbury Avenue and Patterson Avenue.