RED BANK: CENTER REPAIR FORUMS SLATED

Red Bank officials have slated two sessions to solicit comments on plans for repairs to the long-closed Senior Center.

From an announcement Friday afternoon on the borough website:

A public meeting will be held on October 27, 2021 to review architectural plans for the Red Bank Senior Center. There will be two sessions, one at 4:30 pm and one at 6:00 pm. Both sessions will be the same so participants can attend either session depending on their preference. The meetings will be held in person at 90 Monmouth Street in the Courtroom and will also be live streamed on the Borough’s Facebook page.

The center, on Shrewsbury Avenue, has been closed since a January, 2019 leak of the fire suppression system.

The borough council, which because of schedule changes faced the possibility of holding regular sessions on October 20 and October 27, has cancelled the October 27 meeting.

