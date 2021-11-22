RED BANK: LOCAL TREE SPRUCES UP PARK

Red Bank’s annual centerpiece Christmas tree is up and ready for trimming in Riverside Gardens Park.

And in a break from most years, this one came from a front yard right in town.

Donated by Throckmorton Avenue residents residents Roy and Jane Meyer, the 30-foot-tall blue spruce traveled just a half-mile through town before it was installed in the park’s plaza on West Front Street Sunday.

“Standing tall as a focal point in downtown, this beauty is going to dazzle along the backdrop of the Navesink and bring a smile to so many faces,” said Jamie Edelbach, marketing manager at Red Bank RiverCenter, which organized the installation. “Knowing that it came from right here in our own community makes it all the more special.”

The tree will be decorated in time for the holiday season kick-off Friday, with the traditional Holiday Express concert and downtown light-up, slated for 7 p.m.

The concert follows a dance performance at the Red Bank train station at 5:30, and Santa-led parade along Monmouth Street to the concert site, at Broad and Canal streets.

Here are other RiverCenter-organized events of note:

GOBBLE, WOBBLE & SHOP: Friday, 1-6pm

Black Friday Celebration featuring live music, town wide discounts, photo ops and festive fun.

HOLIDAY HARMONIES: Saturdays and Sundays, November 27 – December 19, 12-3pm

Traditional carolers, choirs, brass bands, rock, folk, jazz and blues musicians bring holiday tunes to the sidewalks of Red Bank.

RED BANK ELF SCAVENGER HUNT: November 26-December 24

Spot the Red Bank Elf and log its activity at participating businesses to win a holiday prize.

WINDOW WONDERLAND: November 26-December 27

Follow the Window Wonderland trail around town and post pictures of the holiday displays you see to win a prize.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Saturday, November 27

Make a big impact by shopping small and local. Red Bank RiverCenter is proud to be an American Express Neighborhood Champion.

BARBIZON HOLIDAY MANNEQUINS: Sunday, November 28, 1-4pm

Barbizon of Red Bank will have live models posing in storefront windows as holiday displays.

ARTISTS SUNDAY: November 28

A day to celebrate our beautiful arts community.

MENORAH LIGHTING: Monday, November 29, 6:30pm

Join Rabbi Marc Kline for the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverside Gardens Park.

Parking is free from November 26 through November 28, and again from December 13 through December 25.

In addition, the borough Parks and Rec department will host the traditional Westside Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, December 3 in Johnny Jazz Park, at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

(Photos courtesy of Red Bank RiverCenter. Click to enlarge)

