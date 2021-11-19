RED BANK: FOUR CHARGED AFTER CRASH

Red Bank Patrolman Stan Balmer and his K9 unit partner Hunter, seen here during a training exercise, helped track down suspects who fled the scene of a crash Thursday evening, police Chief Darren McConnell said Friday.

According to McConnell, a 2021 Audi sedan fled after a multi-vehicle crash at West Front Street and Bridge Avenue at about 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A short while later, patrol units found the Audi, with extensive damage, abandoned at the Salvation Army facility on Newman Springs Road.

Balmer and Hunter tracked down two of the vehicle’s occupants in the neighborhood behind the building, McConnell said. Other officers located two others who had been in the car, he said.

Brandon Waller, 19, of Brooklyn, who had been driving, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing the administration of law, McConnell said.

The vehicles passengers were also charged with obstruction. They were identified as Dianyou Lane, 20; Isaiah Feliciano, 21; and Shyyah Batyehuda, 21, all Brooklyn residents, McConnell said.

The vehicle is not believed to have been stolen, McConnell told redbankgreen.

The arrests were made by Balmer, and patrolmen Cevin Albert, Luke Cahill and Nicholas Maletto. Patrolman Darren McConnell of the traffic safety unit investigated the crash, and police from Tinton Falls assisted on the case.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.