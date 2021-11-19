Veronica Mogilevich in her new boutique, Another Sunday, on Monmouth Street. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A clothing boutique debuts; a gift shop and a restaurant plan openings; a would-be cannabis retailer stakes a claim; and a major retail building changes hands.

Read all about the latest business activity in downtown Red Bank in this edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Washington General Store plans to open at 35 Broad Street, at center above. Below, the Garmany store at 117 Broad, with Tiffany & Co. visible at left. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

• Veronica Mogilevich has opened Another Sunday, a women’s clothing boutique at 9 Monmouth Street.

Mogilevich, 33, of Marlboro, tells Churn she previously owned a clothing shop in Brooklyn, which she closed 12 years ago to become a registered nurse, a profession she no longer practices.

The shop is part of the old Red Bank Mini Mall at the southwest corner of Broad Street. Other tenants include Window Treats, Waxing the City, Yestercades and Toki Japanese Cuisine, all fronting on Broad; and Barbizon Modeling, Reve hair salon and the newly opened Relic Music guitar shop on the Monmouth Street side.

Another Sunday’s space was last tenanted by Midtown Authentic, which relocated to 93 Broad Street after a roof leak and recently closed for good.

• Garmany‘s home has been sold – to a limited liability company controlled by Johnell Garmany, the upscale clothier’s president.

Through an entity called Salg Realty LLC, he paid $6.3 million for the building, at 117 Broad Street, according to a deed recorded October 28. The borough assessment on the property is $8.6 million.

Garmany’s late father, Larry Garmany, founded the clothing business, and transformed the onetime Steinbach department store space, at the corner of Canal Street, into a 42,000-square-foot showcase of luxury brands in 2007. He died eight years later.

The latest transaction was undertaken to liquidate his mother’s stake, Johnell tells Churn.

A related company, Garmany Building LLC, also owns the building next door, at 105 Broad, which is leased to carriage-trade jeweler Tiffany & Co.

As reported by redbankgreen in August, Tiffany’s lease was nearing its end, and the building was listed by a broker as available for rent or purchase on April 1, 2022, with a “deal deadline” of November 1.

Garmany said he expects to have news to announce about that situation in a week or so.

• A would-be cannabis retailer recently applied for borough permits to rehab space at 9 West Street, next door to Red Bank Liquors.

But applicant Andy Zeitlin said he’s not yet ready to discuss his plans, which also require approval by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. That agency won’t even begin accepting applications for retail licenses until March. Meantime, no hearing on the borough application has been scheduled.

In August, the council enacted a zoning ordinance amendment specifying where cannabis cultivation, warehousing and retail activities will be considered. It includes the West Street address.

• Washington General Store, has obtained permits and Historic Preservation Commission approval for facade and signage changes at 35 Broad Street, between Surf Taco and the newly opened Kochut Wood tables and jewelry store.

Based in Hoboken, Washington General Store company describes itself as “a home decor and modern gift boutique that offers a mix of carefully curated goods.”

Its website features candles, books, jewelry, seasonal scents and gift cards, as well as novelties like the Bluetooth enabled sleep mask that blocks out light while allowing the user to listen to music, podcasts and more.

No one from the business replied to a redbankgreen email inquiry.

The storefront was previously occupied by Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, a comic book retailer that relocated earlier this year to 65 Broad Street.

• A restaurant called Viasposito is planning to open at 20 Broad Street, according to window signage and a message on its website.

Information about the opening date could not be obtained.

Owner Vincent Esposito has another restaurant called Viasposito in Old Bridge, and plans to open one in Colts Neck as well, according the website.

• Two mortgage brokers plan to open in town: Bond Street Mortgage, at 139 Broad Street, a vacant building acquired in 2019 by Denholtz Properties and last rented to Capitol Securities; and Absolute Home Mortgage, in space last occupied by a branch of Schwab investments at 70 White Street, on the corner of Maple Avenue.

• And in case you missed it, fresh-baked donuts may be coming back to Broad Street early in 2022. Read all about it here.

