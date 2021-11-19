With sunshine and temperatures nearing 70 degrees, a passenger turned a pontoon’s deck into a dance floor as it motored the Navesink River past Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Wednesday afternoon.

The sunshine will continue Friday, but peak temperatures will return to the more seasonal high 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast, with an early look at Thanksgiving, below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light west wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

