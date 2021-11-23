RED BANK: WHAT’S ON COUNCIL AGENDA

Interim Business Administrator and police Chief Darren McConnell with Senior Center Director Jackie Reynolds in October. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

At its semimonthly meeting Tuesday night, the Red Bank council is expected to consider a new employment pact with the borough’s acting administrator.

Also on deck: appointing a Master Plan consultant; weighing in on the future of the charter school; and anticipating a looming retirement at borough hall.

Clerk Pam Borghi with Mayor Pasquale Menna in January, 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

On the agenda for the session, to be held Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday in consideration of Thanksgiving:

• An employment agreement with interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell.

Details were not publicly available Monday, as the agreement is considered “deliberative” until acted upon, said Clerk Pam Borghi.

McConnell, already on board as police chief, was tapped to fill in as the borough’s top unelected post in May following the resignation of Ziad Shehady as business administrator.

At the time, the council agreed to pay McConnell a $6,500-per-month stipend for the additional duties.

Since then, as reported by redbankgreen, a search for a permanent successor has been abandoned, as Mayor Pasquale Menna and several council members have expressed satisfaction with McConnell’s performance, and he has indicated he’s happy to continue in the dual roles.

• A resolution supporting the borough school district board of ed in its opposition to the renewal of the Red Bank Charter School charter.

• A resolution approving BFJ Planning of New York City as Master Plan consultant.

The firm, also known as Buckhurst Fish & Jacquemart, is to be paid no more than $150,000.

• Awarding a contract for road improvements to Spring Street.

• Preparing for the March 1 retirement of Clerk Pam Borghi.

A former news reporter, Borghi began working for the borough in 1996, and was promoted from deputy clerk to her current position in March, 2010, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Carol Vivona.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to be conducted via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. Access and participation details can be found here.

