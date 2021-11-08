RED BANK: LOCAL PHOTOS AT LIBRARY


The Red Bank Public Library has mounted a display of images by borough resident and photographer Allan Bass.

Bass’s photos include images of Red Bank’s “vibrant downtown and riverfront areas, as well as the Jersey Shore and other waterscapes,” he tells redbankgreen.

Photos in the library display are available for purchase at $40 each.

(Photos by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)

