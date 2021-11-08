RED BANK: WASTE IN GARAGE FUELS FIRE

(See UPDATE below)

No injuries occurred as Red Bank volunteer firefighters extinguished a garage fire early Monday morning.

The blaze, reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a detached garage at 17 Clifford Place, appeared to involved a large pile of building waste, as seen in the photo above. The garage is behind a vacant house under renovation, according to fire Chief Bobby Holiday.

Firefighters were forced to cut through a metal garage door to access the fire, Holiday said.

Investigators were on the scene searching for the cause Monday morning.

UPDATE: Fire Marshal Tommy Welsh tells redbankgreen the fire was caused by “improperly discarded smoldering materials from a fire pit on an adjoining property,” which traveled to the garage via leaves on the ground.

(Fire photo by Red Bank Fire Department; above by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

