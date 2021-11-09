RED BANK: SKATEBOARD EVENT ON AGENDA

Red Bank’s East Side parking lots could be the scene of a skateboarding event in May. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A spring 2022 skateboarding event is up for approval by the Red Bank council at its semimonthly meeting Wednesday night.

Also on the agenda: a change in the rent-control ordinance, a couple of murals and more.

Here are some of agenda items:

• Erin Morales, who owns the Feet First skateboard shop on Monmouth Street with her husband, Rodney Morales, is seeking council approval for a skateboarding event to be held Sunday, May 15 in the East Side lots.

Details about the event, which would run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., were not immediately available. The event has previously been approved by the special events committee, and has a rain date of May 22.

• An amendment to the rent control ordinance that will provide greater clarity as to an exemption from the law, Rent Leveling Board attorney Gene Anthony told the council at its workshop session last week.

Under New Jersey law, new multifamily apartments that would otherwise be subject to rent control are exempt during the time their original financing is being amortized, or up to 30 years, whichever is less, Anthony said.

The proposed change makes clear to landlords that if they don’t apply for the exemption prior to obtaining their first certificate of occupancy after new construction, “they don’t qualify,” he said.

“It allows the rent board to know which applications are within their jurisdiction and which applications are not within their jurisdiction,” Anthony said.

Rehabilitated properties do not qualify for the exemption, he said.

The broader rent control law applies to any building containing three or more rented residential units.

• The council will also be asked to approve the creation of two outdoor murals: one at the borough public library on West Front Street, and one at Phoenix Productions, on Chestnut Street.

Details were not immediately available.

• A resolution would honor Scott Calabrese for his service as chief of the volunteer fire department in 2020.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., and will be conducted via Zoom. Access and participation details can be found here.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.