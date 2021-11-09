RED BANK: PHOTO CONTEST WINNERS

James Donachy’s black-and-white image of the Red Bank train station was the overall winner in the second annual ‘Red Bank Always Beautiful Photo Contest,’ the borough library announced Tuesday.

A panel of judges selected four winning photographs and three honorable mentions from among 35 submissions. In addition to Donachy, the winning photographers were:

• Kristin Gentile, who captured the Places category prize with her submission, titled ‘Red Bank Rivera,’ showing a waxing gibbous moon rising above the Red Bank Harbor, above.

• Nora Monaghan, whose ‘Spring Rain at the Train Station,’ at right, won the People’s Choice award with the most likes on social media.

• Tyler Nunnally-Duck, who took the prize in the People category for a photo of local artist Mike Quon.

Honorable mentions were also awarded to Lightning Over Birravino by Robert Hersey; Signs of Summer, also by James Donachy; and Reflections by Gina Ziegler.

Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card from RiverCenter, a framed copy of their photograph, and an additional gift donated by Steve McMillion of Red Bank Frameworks.

The winners also will be displayed in the library; all submissions are available on the library’s Facebook page.

