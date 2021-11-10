RED BANK: HISTORIC CLOCK CLOCKED

A cast-iron clock that’s stood on Broad Street in Red Bank for more than a century suffered slight damaged when it was knocked over by a truck Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. The driver of the truck was issued a summons for careless driving, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

Mike Morgan, whose family owns the clock and the building it’s in front of at 36 Broad, said the clock would be restored. Meantime, the borough public works department will store it until that can be arranged, officials said.

The clock, seen above right in 2013, was erected in 1902 outside the home of Reussilles’ (later Ballew’s) Jewelers, now a Chocolate Works store. For more redbankgreen stories about the clock and its past owners, click here.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)